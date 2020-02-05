President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement
President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement President Donald Trump referred
to the statement as "not a speech or
press conference" but "a celebration." He used his wide-ranging
and largely unscripted statement
to heap praise upon specific supporters
and to call out his critics.
Among his critics, Trump focused
on former FBI director James Comey
and Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney.
Trump praised Mitch McConnell,
Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and others.
Referring to the Russia investigation that played
a large part in the decision to begin impeachment
proceedings, Trump said, "It was all bulls---." Speaking for more than
an hour, Trump said that he
and his family "went through hell"
due to the impeachment proceedings.
The president concluded by thanking his
family for "sticking through it" and saying it was
an "honor to be with everyone in this room."