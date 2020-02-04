Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:21s - Published

HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED OVER KOBE BRYANT POST

A high school principal has been placed on leave over an “inappropriate and tasteless” Facebook post she wrote on the day of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Liza Sejkora of Camas High School in Camas, Wash., wrote on Jan.

26, “Not gonna lie.

Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today".

The post came hours after the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash alongside eight others — including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Sejkora's post, which she deleted, was in reference to a 2003 sexual assault accusation against Bryant.

The criminal charges against the basketball star were dropped, but he later settled a civil suit with his accuser.

According to CNN, Sejkora has been placed on administrative leave for the time being.

In an email to school parents she wrote, "I want to apologize for suggesting that a person’s death is deserved".

Sejkora has still reportedly received several threatening messages in recent days.

Many students at Camas High School will stage a walkout in protest of her actions.

Logan Schmidt, a senior at Camas High, says, "I think she should step down.

Those types of things, you just really can’t be saying that"