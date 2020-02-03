Global  

SUPER BOWL HANGOVER: San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan talk about the loss

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan talk about the Super Bowl loss
49ers tune out criticism following Super Bowl collapse

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows the criticism is floating around because of...
Seattle Times - Published

Skip Bayless: ‘Kyle Shanahan will be remembered for blowing two Super Bowls’

Skip Bayless: ‘Kyle Shanahan will be remembered for blowing two Super Bowls’Skip Bayless reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 in...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Super Bowl aftermath p2 [Video]Super Bowl aftermath p2

Just 1 night removed from the Super Bowl, Steve breaks down the biggest moments of the game, and talks about Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's rising star.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 18:36Published

Super Bowl aftermath p3 [Video]Super Bowl aftermath p3

Just 1 night removed from the Super Bowl, Steve breaks down the biggest moments of the game, and talks about Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's rising star.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 13:42Published

