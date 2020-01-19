VFX Artist Breaks Down This Year's Best Visual Effects Nominees

Global  

Kevin Baillie, Creative Director & Sr. VFX Supervisor for Method Studios, talks through this year's Oscar nominees for Best Visual Effects -- 1917, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Baillie began his career two decades ago as an 18-year-old pre-viz artist on Star Wars: Episode I.

Since then, he has worked on Harry Potter, Star Trek and Transfomers movies, among many others.

He is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
