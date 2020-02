'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh

'ITS SO DISAPPOINTING AND AS'ITS SO DISAPPOINTING AND ASFAR AS IM CONCERNED, HE NEEDS'ITS SO DISAPPOINTING AND ASFAR AS IM CONCERNED, HE NEEDSTO GO.'FAR AS IM CONCERNED, HE NEEDSTO GO.'TO GO.'A MILWAUKEE PUBLIC SCHOOLSA MILWAUKEE PUBLIC SCHOOLSTEACHER IS UNDER FIRE.TEACHER IS UNDER FIRE.TEACHER IS UNDER FIRE.A SERIES OF TWEETS HE PUBLISHEDA SERIES OF TWEETS HE PUBLISHEDA SERIES OF TWEETS HE PUBLISHEDABOUT RADIO HOST AND POLITICALABOUT RADIO HOST AND POLITICALCOMMENTATOR RUSH LIMABUGH --LANDING HIM IN THE HOT SEAT.'ITS THERE, ITS OUT THERE AND'ITS THERE, ITS OUT THERE ANDYOU CANT HIDE.

'YOU CANT HIDE.

'YOU CANT HIDE.

MONDAY -- TRAVIS SARANDOS, A TEACHER AT THE MILWAUKEE HIGH SCHOOL OF THE ARTS WROTE ON TWITTER: QUOTE, 'RUSH LIMBAUGH ABSOLUTELY SHOULD HAVE TO SUFFER FROM CANCER. ITS AWESOME THAT HES DYING, AND HOPEFULLY IT IS AS QUICK AS IT IS PAINFUL.' UNQUOTE.
'I JUST THINK ITS TERRIBLE.'
THIS TWEET CAME AFTER LIMBAUGH SHARED HIS ADVANCED LUNG CANCER DIAGNOSIS... JUST ONE DAY BEFORE PRESIDENT TRUMP AWARDED HIM A PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM DURING HIS STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS.
'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.'
NOW MILWAUKEE ALDERMAN BOB DONOVAN IS CALLING SARANDOS' ROLE AS AN EDUCATOR INTO QUESTION.
'...THIS KIND OF HATRED HAS NO ROLE TO PLAY IN PEOPLE WHO ARE TEACHING OUR KIDS."
IN A STATEMENT, AN MPS SPOKESPERSON TOLD FOX6 NEWS... IN PART: QUOTE, 'WE ARE AWARE OF MR. SARANDOS ACTIONS AND CAN CONFIRM THAT HE WAS NOT SPEAKING ON BEHALF OF ANY STUDENTS OR STAFF... MR. SARANDOS HAS BEEN PLACED ON LEAVE PENDING FURTHER INVESTIGATION.'

UNQUOTE.
SARANDOS RESPONDED TO OUR REQUESTS FOR AN INTERVIEW WITH THIS STATEMENT: QUOTE, "I REGRET THE STATEMENTS. IT WAS MEANT AS A JOKE, BUT IT WAS IN VERY POOR TASTE.

I DO NOT HAVE ANY FURTHER COMMENT.'UNQUOTE.

BY WEDNESDAY SARANDOS' TWITTER ACCOUNT HAD BEEN DELETED.
ALDERMAN DONOVAN TELLS US THERE ARE OTHER TWEETS PUBLISHED BY SARANDOS THAT HE FOUND HIGHLY OFFENSIVE -- INCLUDING ONE THAT HE DESCRIBES AS BEING HATEFUL TOWARD CHRISTIANS.
MEANTIME, WE'LL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THIS SITUATION AND AWAIT FURTHER INFORMATION FROM M-P-S.
TED, MARY...