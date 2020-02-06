Global  

Continuity IRA blamed for botched Brexit day bomb plot on Irish Sea ferry

Dissident republicans planted a bomb on a lorry they believed was bound for an Irish Sea ferry with a plan to detonate it to mark Brexit, police have said.

Officers have blamed the Continuity IRA for the botched terror bid last Friday night.
