Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
