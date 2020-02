Chiefs fans quarantined abroad after trip through China 10 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:09s - Published Chiefs fans quarantined abroad after trip through China Though no one in the Kansas City area has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the outbreak has still impacted some who live in the metro. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chiefs fans quarantined abroad after trip through China ENFORECEMENT BLOCKGRANT.WHILE THERE AREN'T ANYCASES OF THECORONAVIRUS IN THE KCMETRO - THE ILLNESS HASCAUSED CONCERNAROUND THE WORLD.AND IT'S CAUSINGTROUBLE FOR LOCALTRAVELERS.ONLY ON 41 ACTION NEWS--REPORTER NICK STARLINGEXPLAINS HOW IT'SIMPACTED CHIEFS FANSFROM THE METRO.THE CORONAVIRUS IS ONTHE MINDS OF OFFICIALSHERE AT THE KANSAS CITYPUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT--WHILETHERE'S NO CASES HEREYET--IT IS IMPACTING SOMEPEOPLE WHO LIVE HERE.Bill McIntosh, stuck in vietnamdue tocoronovirusWe"re going to win it.IT WAS A TRIP OF ALIFETIME FOR BILLMCINTOSH AND HISFRIENDS---WATCHING THECHIEFS IN THE SUPERBOWL IN VIETNAM--NEAR THE SAME LOCATIONWHERE HE WAS 50 YEARSAGO WHEN HE LISTENEDTO THE FIRST CHIEFSSUPER BOWL WINSO THEY TRAVELED FROMKCI--TO LAX--THEN TOCHINAAND EVENTUALLY TOVIETNAM.WHEN WE CAUGHT UPWITH THEM BEFORE THEYLEFT--AS THEY WERE A LITTLEWORRIED ABOUT THELAYOVER IN CHINA.John McIntosh, Bill's brotherWe"re a little concernedabout the coronavirus.THEY CAME PREPARED,JUST IN CASE.John McIntosh, Bill's brotherwe've got masks and we gotmeds so I think we we'll beokay.AS THE GROUP TRIED TOCOME HOME--THEY WERE TOLD -- THEYCOULD NOT LEAVE --AND ITS ALL BECAUSETHEY TRAVELED THROUGHCHINA --SO NOW -- THEY AREQUARANTINED IN VIETNAMBACK HERE AT HOME--KCMO PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE KEEPINGAN EYE ON THEOUTBREAK.Dr. Rex Archer, Director of KCMOHealth Department.We're keeping track of it,because when you have a fire,you don't want it to spread tohalf the forest before you trytostop it so you want to be ableto pick it up early but thatmeans you got to be preparedand you almost have to bepre-deployed.ON THURSDAY DR. REXARCHER UPDATED THEHEALTH BOARD ON THECORONAVIRUS AND TAKINGPREVENTATIVE ACTIONDr. Rex Archer, Director of KCMOHealth Department.We obviously have had anumber of folks that havebeen in China, during thisoutbreak and have come backand so we'll be kind ofwatching.ARCHER SAYS THEY'VENOTIFIED THE AIRPORT ONTHE STEPS TO TAKE INCASE THE OUTBREAKSPEADS TO THE KCMETRO--AN AIRPORT MCINTOSHAND HIS FRIENDS HOPE TOCOME BACK TO...SOON.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS THE SYMPTOMS OFTHE CORNOAVIRUS ARELIKE THE FLU--HOWEVER IFYOU HAVEN'T BEEN INCONTACT WITH SOMEONEFROM CHINA YOUSHOULDN'T WORRY.AS FOR MCINTOSH--HESHOULD BE ABLE TO LEAVEVIETNAM ON THE 12TH OFTHIS MONTH.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK S





