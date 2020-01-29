Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal

US President Donald Trump spent over an hour at the White House on Thursday unleashing his fury over being charged in the impeachment trial and also thanking his family for standing by him through it all.

"I've always said they're lousy politicians, but they do two things.

They're vicious and mean vicious," said Trump.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

US President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to impeach him, a day after...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldMid-DayJust Jared


Fact-checking Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

Hours after his attorneys closed their case for him to remain in office, President Donald Trump...
PolitiFact - Published


