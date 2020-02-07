Global  

Master Barber Shapes the Culture in West Philadelphia

Main Attraction Unisex Salon is not just a hair cuttery.

It is a gathering place where barbers carefully shape relationships within the community.

It’s even known to attract a celebrity or two.

At the forefront is Kenny Duncan, a master barber and Lead Global Educator for the Andis company, the oldest producer of trimmers and clippers in America.

Kenny asks every customer two questions at the start of each haircut: “How was your week?” and “What was the most productive part about it?” That opens the door for him to let his mouth run as much as his razor.

When he’s not in the shop, Kenny is in sports stadiums and on movie sets crafting star-studded looks for Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid...
