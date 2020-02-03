City leaders using Chiefs Parade as momentum to move forward

"it's our time to shine and it'sour timeto continue to celebratesports."SOME BELIEVE KANSASCITY PROVED IT'S READYFOR BIG-TIME EVENTSWITH YESTERDAY'S SUPERBOWL PARADE.AND THE CITY IS ALREADYWORKING TO GET THENEXT MAJOR EVENT INTOWN.THE PARADE PARTY ISOVER AND CLEANED UP --BUT THE CITY IS ALREADYTAKING NOTE OF WHAT TOIMPROVE ON FOR NEXTTIME.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON IS LIVE ALONGTHE PARADE ROUTE - WITHWHAT CITY LEADERS HADTO SAY.THERE WERE A FEWHICCUPS, BUT NOT MUCHTHAT WENT WRONGYESTERDAY AT THE CHIEFSCHAMPIONSHIP PARADE.A LOT OF THINGS WENTRIGHT AND IT'S THANKS TOTHE CHANGES THAT WEREMADE IN THE PLANNINGPROCESS AFTER THEROYALS WORLD SERIESPARADE IN 2015.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS"I mean the lessons that welearned from the 2015 paradewere completely deployed forour 2020 parade."FANS CAN ONLY HOPEMORE CHAMPIOHIPPARADES WILL COMETHROUGH KANSAS CITY --AND WHEN THEY DO -- THEPARADE ROUTE WILL ONCEAGAIN -- BE A STRAIGHTSHOT.KATHY NELSON - KANSAS CITYSPORTS COMMISSION"The parade route needs to bestraight so there is access offof both directions the entireday and that's why that routewas decided upon whichmade it much moreconvenient for not onlyspectators but for emergencyservices."FOR THE MOST PART --CITY LEADERS SAY THECHIEFS CHAMPIONSHIPPARADE WENT SMOOTHLY.THE ROUTE CHANGED --AND NEW ADDITIONS WEREMADEMAYOR QUINTON LUCAS"A lot of folks have talkedabout the number of restroomfacilities that we had, a lot offolks have talked about I thinkour incredible improvementson public transportation issuesand frankly in crowd control"FANS SAY GETTING TO ANDFROM THE PARADE WASONE OF THE BIGGESTIMPROVEMENTS THIS TIMEAROUND.LISA MCCRARY - SHUTTLE RIDERThe ride was awesome, yeah,didn't have to worry aboutparking and didn't have toworry about the little extrastuffWITH ANOTHER PARADEUNDER ITS BELT -- THEKANSAS CITY SPORTSCOMMISSION IS ON TO THENEXT BIG THINGKATHY NELSON"We had NCAA Championshibids due this week, of allweeks out of the entire month,we had 28 bids due onFebruary 3.

We ended upsubmitting them all onSaturday because of coursethen the Super Bowl wasSunday."ON TOP OF THAT --THEY'RE DEALING WITHTHE 20-23 NFL DRAFT --AND BIDDING FOR THE 20-26 WORLD CUP.ONE THING AT AT TIME --THEY'RE WORKING TO PUTKANSAS CITY ON THE MAP.KATHY NELSON"There are days that I wake upand think, somebody will tellme one of these days thatpinch me and it's time to wakeup now, none of this hashappening, but no, I look atthis visual and think, wow thatall came together and it cametogether just right, and that'show I feel about yesterday."THE WORLD CUP BIDDINGPROCESS WILL RAMP UP INMARCH FOR THE SPORTSCOMMISSION --THAT'S WHEN SITE VISITSAND IN PERSON MEETINGSWILL BEGIN.AS FOR THE NFL DRAFT --THEY'LL WORK WITH THENFL AS WE GET CLOSER.MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION NEWS.