When Craig Robinson Was "Timmy Failure's" Age, His Mom Taught Him In School

Craig Robinson ("The Office") remembers what life was like back to when he was in grade school like the main character in the Disney+ original movie, "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made." BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
