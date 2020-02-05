Global  

3 NYC Patients Test Negative For Coronavirus, 2 Other Cases Under Investigation

Two people in New York City are still awaiting results after being tested for coronavirus.

So far, three other patients have come back negative.
2 NYC Patients Test Negative For Coronavirus, 3 Other Cases Under Investigation

Three people in New York City are still awaiting results after being tested for coronavirus.
CBS 2 - Published


