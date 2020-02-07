Global  

Robert Jenrick on latest UK coronavirus case

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says the Government is taking all the steps necessary to control the coronavirus and ensure that British citizens are safe following the third diagnosis in the UK.

Report by Etemadil.

