Parvesh Verma takes dig at Manish Sisodia after OSD bribe scandal emerges | OneIndia News

Just a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, news emerged of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's OSD being arrested by the CBI for taking bribes.

While Sisodia welcomed the arrest and said action should be taken against the corrupt, BJP seized the opportunity to point fingers at the AAP leader and candidate from Patparganj ahead of voting for Assembly polls on Saturday.