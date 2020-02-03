Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the first responders who helped her daughter Maddie Aldridge following an all-terrain vehicle accident three years ago.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jamie Lynn Spears thanks fans for prayers on 3-year anniversary of daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident Jamie Lynn Spears shared a heartfelt note about her daughter on the third anniversary of her...

FOXNews.com - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this gen21 Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident Jamie Lynn Spears shares daughter Madd… https://t.co/5UshAGNLLd 3 hours ago Galih Sebastian Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident Jamie Lynn Spears shares daughter Madd… https://t.co/2zuXebUfih 3 hours ago Julia! Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident https://t.co/pamZmcb0t3 https://t.co/3E48iLowt6 4 hours ago SlamminTunes Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident https://t.co/lAcw29g7Pn 4 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter’s accident – Music News https://t.co/6IGRjV2zlU https://t.co/ngookQw7zp 8 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident - Jamie Lynn Spears shares daughter Ma… https://t.co/uMVU0swZ8f 15 hours ago Music news From Music News - Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident https://t.co/qiJ4kOG0CM #musicnews 18 hours ago Riley Camryn fan account Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident https://t.co/Ryigh1PTSv #RileyCamryn https://t.co/x6fHW5k0kr 19 hours ago