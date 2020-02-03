Global  

Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident

Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident

Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident

Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the first responders who helped her daughter Maddie Aldridge following an all-terrain vehicle accident three years ago.
Jamie Lynn Spears On Her Daughter

The star has reflected on the three years that have passed since Maddie, then eight, was hospitalised for almost a week.

Duration: 01:00

Jamie Lynn Spears grateful for daughter's miracle recovery

Jamie Lynn Spears thinks her daughter's recovery from an ATV accident was a "miracle". The star has reflected on the three years that have passed since Maddie, then eight, was hospitalised for almost a..

Duration: 01:00

