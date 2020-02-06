Global  

Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal with Universal

Taylor Swift has announced a new global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.
Taylor Swift Signs Global Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group

Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group,...
Billboard.com - Published

Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal for her songwriting

Taylor Swift has signed a new publishing deal for her songwriting with Universal Music Publishing...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


