Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal

Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal

Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam quit Friday after a widening spying scandal exacerbated a power struggle at the top of the Swiss bank.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Credit Suisse says CEO Thiam resigns amid spying scandal

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam says he is resigning after nearly five years on the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersBelfast TelegraphBusiness InsiderBBC News


Credit Suisse’s C.E.O. to Step Down

Tidjane Thiam will resign in the wake of a spying scandal, despite support from top investors of the...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrRLeblanc

Richard Leblanc Thiam quits as Credit Suisse CEO after split with chairman over spying scandal https://t.co/f7mUYXz7p7 13 seconds ago

MarcelaSaebL

Marcela SaebLima RT @Reuters: Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after a power struggle with Chairman Urs Rohner over a damaging spying sc… 30 seconds ago

carlsl

carl obeyesekera RT @SkyNews: The Zurich-based bank said it had accepted Tidjane Thiam's resignation, amid a growing controversy over an illicit surveillanc… 57 seconds ago

weskusgogga

Sarie van Wyk RT @mopeng: @20committee @911CORLEBRA777 Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal https://t.co/xiUjXIk1t6 1 minute ago

Rebeckahtx

Rebeckahtx 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersUS: Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal https://t.co/VME7MGte9M https://t.co/DfKuPEBmX9 1 minute ago

mopeng

Kath @20committee @911CORLEBRA777 Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal https://t.co/xiUjXIk1t6 8 minutes ago

DrMaxineWalters

DrMWalters RT @marshawright: Thiam quits as Credit Suisse CEO after split with chairman over spying scandal https://t.co/iuCA9328IV #news #business #s… 9 minutes ago

marshawright

Real Marsha Wright® | CEO www.PromoNation.co Thiam quits as Credit Suisse CEO after split with chairman over spying scandal https://t.co/iuCA9328IV #news… https://t.co/HZDkLJQnbw 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.