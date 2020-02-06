Global  

Protests Over ICE Shooting In Brooklyn

Protests Over ICE Shooting In Brooklyn

Protests Over ICE Shooting In Brooklyn

More protests are planned today after ICE agents shot a man in the face while serving a warrant for another man in Brooklyn.

CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
State, Local Leaders Call For Answers After ICE Agent Shoots Man In Brooklyn

More protests are planned today after ICE agents shot a man in the face while serving a warrant for...
CBS 2 - Published


Rallies Against ICE After Man Shot In Face

More protests are planned today after ICE agents shot a man in the face while serving a warrant for another man in Brooklyn. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

ICE Agents Shoot Man In Brooklyn While Trying To Arrest Someone Else

ICE agents stormed a home in Brooklyn on Thursday, trying to arrest an undocumented immigrant, and ended up shooting someone else; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

