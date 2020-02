Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO WARNED ABOUT THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS.

THE 34 YEAR OLD WISTLEBLOWER DOCTOR LI WENLIANG DIED AFTER CONTRACTING THE VIRUS WHILE TREATING PATIENTS IN WUHAN.

LAST DECEMBER THE DOCTOR HAD SENT A WARNING TO HIS FELLOW MEDICS THAT THE VIRUS SEEMED LIKE SARS AND WAS QUITE DEADLY BUT HE WAS WARNED BY THE POLICE TO STOP MAKING FALSE COMMENTS AND WAS EVEN INVESTIGATED FOR SPREADING RUMOURS.

THE CHINESE GOVT HAS BEEN ALREADY FACING ALLEGATIONS OF PLAYING DOWN THE SEVERITY OF THE VIRUS AND TRYING TO KEEP IT A SECRET INITIALLY.

BUT WUHAN DOCTOR'S DEATH HAS FURTHER FUELLED ANGER AND RAISED QUESTIONS ON THE FREEDOM OF SPEECH.