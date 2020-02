plane crash kills 3

WE HAVE LEARNED THE IDENTITIESOF THEVICTIMS IN THAT CRASH.THE SMALL PLANE FLEW OUT OFHAWKINS FIELDBEFORE IT WENT DOWN.IT CRASHED HERE IN JACKSONPARISH, LOUISIANA.AS YOU CAN SEE IT'S JUST ABOUTHALFWAYBETWEEN VICKSBURG AND SHREVEPORT-WHERE THE PLANE WAS HEADED.THE SHERIFF OF JACKSON PARISHI-D'DTHE PILOT AS ROBERT GILLIAM ANDTWOPASSENGERS AS CHRIS MUDD ANDWADEWILLIAMS.ALL THREE WERE FROM LOUISIANA.AUTHORITIES SAY ABOUT AN HOURAFTER THE PLANE TOOK OFF FROMHAWKINS FIELDYESTERDAY AFTERNOON - IT DROPPEDOFF RADAR.OFFICIALS SAY IT CRASHED INTO ABUILDING AT THE GREER LOGGINGSHOP INCHATHAM, LOUISIANA.THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH IS UNDERINVESTIGATION.JACKSON MUNICIPAL AVIATIONAUTHORITY C-E-O PAUL BROWN SAID IN ASTATEMENT, "WE AREDEEPLY SADDENED FOR THE FAMILIESANDFRIENDS IMPACTED AND PRAY FORTHEIRHEALING."J-M-A-A ALSO SAYS IT ISCOOPERATING WITH THENATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETYBOARD.