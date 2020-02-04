Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s
Princess Beatrice's wedding venue has been revealed as The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace and the royal is set to get married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi to be married in the spring at Buckingham Palace

PEOPLE reported yesterday that Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mozzi will be married on May 29....
Lainey Gossip - Published

Princess Beatrice's Wedding Date Revealed!

Princess Beatrice‘s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is set to take place on May 29. However, what...
Just Jared - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice’s wedding venue announced [Video]Princess Beatrice’s wedding venue announced

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, Buckingham Palace has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Princess Beatrice Reportedly “Furious” About Wedding Delay [Video]Princess Beatrice Reportedly “Furious” About Wedding Delay

Princess Beatrice has been engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since September of 2019, and the wedding details have still not been completely released. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:55Published

