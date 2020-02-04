Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s - Published Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May Princess Beatrice's wedding venue has been revealed as The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace and the royal is set to get married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.

