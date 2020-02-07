Global  

Government should take into account failings over Begum

Friend of the Begum family Dal Babu argues that the government should take into account the failings that led to Shamima leaving the UK and give her citizenship back.

The former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent says she is 'stateless' and a 'broken woman'.

Report by Etemadil.

