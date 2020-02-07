Government should take into account failings over Begum

Friend of the Begum family Dal Babu argues that the government should take into account the failings that led to Shamima leaving the UK and give her citizenship back.

The former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent says she is 'stateless' and a 'broken woman'.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn