House Passes Puerto Rico Emergency Aid Bill

House Passes Puerto Rico Emergency Aid BillThe House passed a key Puerto Rico bill.
House passes Puerto Rico aid in face of Trump veto threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House on Friday passed a $20 billion-plus aid package...
Seattle Times - Published


ATHOSMONT

ATHOSMONT RT @ABC: Democratic-controlled House passes $20 billion-plus aid package for Puerto Rico, where a swarm of earthquakes last month set back… 14 minutes ago

Dushan41

Dushan House passes Puerto Rico aid in face of Trump veto threat - ABC News - https://t.co/jSiORprl8D via @ABC 24 minutes ago

LaChelissima

Bionic Woman House passes Puerto Rico aid in face of Trump veto threat https://t.co/ZKYrsjdxMG 52 minutes ago

AnastasiaLMorr4

Anastasia L Morris RT @kylegriffin1: The House has passed a roughly $4.7 billion disaster-aid package as Democrats pushed to finance earthquake-recovery effor… 1 hour ago

artwork1950

Arthur McGuinness #EarthFirstHeaven'sNext RT @MrJones_tm: JUST IN: House passes $4.67B in disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico earthquake recovery; measure moves to the Senate.… 1 hour ago

4alaespalda

Quattro RT @NBCPolitics: JUST IN: House passes $4.67B in disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico earthquake recovery; measure moves to the Senate;… 1 hour ago


House Passes $4.7 Billion Puerto Rico Relief Bill [Video]House Passes $4.7 Billion Puerto Rico Relief Bill

​The $4.7 billion package would help cover road repairs, energy security and nutrition assistance, among other things.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

White House Threatens To Veto Puerto Rico Relief Bill [Video]White House Threatens To Veto Puerto Rico Relief Bill

The White House signaled it doesn&apos;t trust the Puerto Rican government to use the funds as appropriated.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

