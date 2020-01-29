Global  

Mark Ruffalo unsure if there will be more Avengers films The actor plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and admits that he doesn't know if 'Avengers: Endgame' will mark the conclusion of those ensemble superhero movies.

Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', Ruffalo was asked by fellow guest Nick Mohammed if 'Avengers: Endgame' would be the final adventure for the superhero squad.

Mark replied: The 'Shutter Island' star has a reputation for revealing film spoilers, mistakenly revealing that "everybody dies" in the 2018 film 'Avengers: Infinity War', and covered his mouth in an attempt to stop himself saying anything more.
