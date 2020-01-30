Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns

SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns

SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Jackie Ward reports on hopes by Chinese New Year parade organizers that coronavirus fears won't keep attendees away (2-7-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Paris Lunar New Year parade postponed over coronavirus concerns

Paris, home to four people taken ill in China's coronavirus outbreak, has postponed the popular...
France 24 - Published

Comcast Celebrates the Year of the Rat With Continued Sponsorship of San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Festival & Parade

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, February 8, 2020 Comcast’s California Region will be a...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demands For Justice After ICE Shoot Unarmed Man In Brooklyn [Video]Demands For Justice After ICE Shoot Unarmed Man In Brooklyn

A second day of rallies outside Maimonides Medical Center saw elected officials calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to explain why 26-year-old Erick Diaz was shot in the face by an..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published

Lindenwood University's Cheer Squad Appears on Popular Netflix Series `Cheer` [Video]Lindenwood University's Cheer Squad Appears on Popular Netflix Series `Cheer`

Lindenwood University's cheer squad made an appearance on the new popular Netflix series "Cheer" earlier this year. The show brings a new level of exposure to the sport of cheer, and according to the..

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.