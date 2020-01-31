Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game (Sunday, February 9th)

This Day in History: Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game (Sunday, February 9th)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game (Sunday, February 9th)

This Day in History: Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game (Sunday, February 9th)

This Day in History: Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game February 9, 1992 The popular LA Laker point guard had shocked the world by retiring from basketball three months earlier.

The five-time NBA champion had announced that he tested positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

When Johnson stepped onto the court in Orlando on February 9, 1992, he was met with a standing ovation from fans.

Despite the stigma attached to AIDS at the time, his friend and rival player, Isiah Thomas, kissed him.

Johnson played a total of 29 minutes, scored 25 points, and made nine assists to help the West beat the East, 153-113.

Later that summer, Johnson played on the American "Dream Team" that captured the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NolanRyanKangas

Nolan Kangas Players in #NBA history to average 16.5 PPG, 8.0 APG, 7.5 RPG on 60 TS%: Magic Johnson (2x) LeBron James (2x) Mich… https://t.co/cbVqLBZZY0 1 week ago

BenParhar

ً its been awhile since ive said this but nvr forget that magic johnson is the most overrated nba player in league history 1 week ago

butyman2271

Craig Newman @MKESZN Magic Johnson Kobe Bryant Michael Jordan Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Bill Russell. This is the best top 5 play… https://t.co/8ySzaIvxMD 1 week ago

Theconcertking1

The concert king Tomorrow's Lakers game will be unlike any other in team history. Closest to this was when Magic Johnson retired in… https://t.co/Z4CPIa844s 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Things Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without [Video]10 Things Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without

There are a few things Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nike Prestos to his NBA championship ring, these are the NBA star's travel..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 07:46Published

This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd) [Video]This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd)

This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.