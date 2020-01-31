This Day in History: Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game (Sunday, February 9th)
This Day in History:
Magic Johnson Returns
for All-Star Game February 9, 1992 The popular LA Laker point guard
had shocked the world by retiring
from basketball three months earlier.
The five-time NBA champion
had announced that he
tested positive for HIV, the
virus that causes AIDS.
When Johnson stepped
onto the court in Orlando
on February 9, 1992, he was
met with a standing ovation from fans.
Despite the stigma
attached to AIDS at
the time, his friend and rival
player, Isiah Thomas, kissed him.
Johnson played a total of
29 minutes, scored 25 points,
and made nine assists to help
the West beat the East, 153-113.
Later that summer, Johnson played
on the American "Dream Team" that
captured the gold medal at the
Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.