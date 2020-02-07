Global  

Appeals Court Dismisses Emoluments Clause Lawsuit Against President

The court said the plaintiffs — in this case, congressional Democrats — didn&apos;t have the authority to sue on behalf of all of Congress.
Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President...
Reuters - Published

Appeals court hands Trump win, rules Dem lawmakers cannot sue over business payments

A federal appeals court on Friday unanimously ruled that more than 200 Democratic congressional...
FOXNews.com - Published


angiebellinger

Angela Bellinger RT @nadiepetah: Basically the federal judges ruling is unless a majority in both houses in congress want to enforce the emoluments clause i… 43 seconds ago

pixburghgrrl

Pixburghgrrl @Lauremari2 @ShimonPro Yes. That was their reasoning. Court wanted 221 congress members to have brought the suit. T… https://t.co/2Z7EoX8nY2 59 seconds ago

KimKriz1

🇺🇸⭐Kimberley Krzyzewski⭐ 🇺🇸 RT @elenochle: After appeals court dismisses democrats' emoluments case against Trump, Rachel Maddow went on a TDS tweet spree today, now w… 2 minutes ago

nadiepetah

Barry Sensa Basically the federal judges ruling is unless a majority in both houses in congress want to enforce the emoluments… https://t.co/77sTxRpNvL 2 minutes ago

RubyRides1

RRubyBadgerTWRidesAgain RT @PsychoMetalHed: And the #Winning keeps on rolling! Appeals court rules Democrats lack legal standing to sue Trump over alleged emolume… 2 minutes ago

justsickoflies

janene Appeals Court Dismisses Case as Dems Suffer Another Loss to Trump - Liberty Headlines https://t.co/UXtYEyHhVE 4 minutes ago

wokenspirit0604

Lizzy Rome RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: US federal appeals court dismisses lawmakers' emoluments case against President Trump. https://t.co/Dkc4tcF3U9 8 minutes ago


Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses [Video]Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump&apos;s overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses [Video]Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

