Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Friday gave an update on the state’s beleaguered caucus vote count, announcing a deadline extension for Presidential campaigns to file a recanvass or recount request.
Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses, state party representatives said on Thursday, after a long delay in releasing the results of the first contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.

The results, which have been marred by technical and organizational errors, could reshape the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination for November's election and raise doubts about the future of Biden, the one-time front-runner.



