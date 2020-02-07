Global  

Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party

Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party

Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Friday gave an update on the state’s beleaguered caucus vote count, announcing a deadline extension for Presidential campaigns to file a recanvass or recount request.
