New York State To Sue Federal Government Over Global Entry

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State plans to sue the federal government over its decision to ban New York residents from renewing or enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
