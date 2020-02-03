Top teams battle for FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan

Global  

PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF COMPETITORS PLAYING MATCHES ON OPENING DAY OF THE FIFA ECLUB WORLD CUP SOCCER VIDEO GAME TOURNAMENT.

SOUNDBITE WITH COMPETITOR
SOUNDBITE WITH COMPETITOR DONOVAN 'FNATIC TEKKZ' HUNT.

IN MATCH FOOTAGE OF GOALS OF THE DAY SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (FEBRUARY 7, 2020)(FIFA - SEE RESTRICTIONS) 1.

INTERIOR OF VENUE FOR EVENT - FIFA ECLUB WORLD CUP MILAN 20 SIGN 2.

SLOW MOTION OF COMPETITORS WALKING IN BEFORE START OF PLAY 3.

BORUSSIA E-SPORTS (GROUP B) TEAMMATES GIVING THUMBS UP TO CAMERA 4.

GILLETTE INFINITY ESPORTS (GROUP A) TEAMMATES CELEBRATING 5.

COMPLEXITY GAMING (GROUP D) TEAMMATES CELEBRATING 6.

MANCHESTER CITY ESPORTS (GROUP D) TEAMMATES DURING MATCH 7.

HASHTAG UNITED AND OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS PLAYERS BUMPING FISTS 8.

CLOSEUP OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS (GROUP A) TEAMMATES DURING MATCH 9.

REDEMPTION ESPORTS (GROUP C) TEAMMATES DURING MATCH 10.

BLUE UNITED EFC (GROUP B) TEAMMATES WATCHING MATCH 11.

HASHTAG UNITED (GROUP A) TEAMMATES CELEBRATING 12.

FAZE CLAN (GROUP A) TEAMMATES WATCHING MATCH 13.

FC BASEL 1893 ESPORTS (GROUP B) TEAMMATES CELEBRATING 14.

PLAYER CELEBRATING 15.

NASR ESPORTS (GROUP C) TEAM 16.

AS ROMA ESPORTS (GROUP C) PLAYER 17.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) FNATIC PLAYER DONOVAN 'TEKKZ' HUNT SAYING: "My first day was...it was different, I started off bad, I lost my first game, Tom (teammate) won his first game and then 2v2 we played bad but we won, and then I played again but I won.

Tom is just killing everyone, Tom is the best PlayStation player in the world, I did an interview earlier and I said Damien is, Tom is, Tom is the best PlayStation player in the world, and 2v2 we just kept winning and, yeah, it's been a good day other than the one loss we had so I'm feeling good but in eNations, where me and Tom played for England, we did the exact same thing but then just lost in a random knockout game so hopefully that doesn't happen this time, but I think we're through the groups and we'll see what happens Saturday and Sunday." 18.

IN GAME FOOTAGE OF GOALS OF THE DAY - TEAM QLASH SCORING GOAL IN EXTRA TIME IN MATCH AGAINST NASR AND REPLAY 19.

TOM FROM FNATIC SCORING PENALTY KICK GOAL IN MATCH AGAINST TEAM QLASH AND REPLAY STORY: The finals of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 got underway Friday (February 7) in Italy with the opening group stage matches as 24 teams from around the world battle for e-sports club soccer supremacy.

After worldwide online qualifying that saw 190 teams compete, the 24 finalists gathered in Milan were divided in four groups of six teams and spent the first day of the three day competition playing 1v1 and 2v2 matches.

Playing the Electronic Arts FIFA 20 title on the PlayStation console, the top finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage with Sunday's winning team taking home $100,000 usd.

(Production: David Grip)



