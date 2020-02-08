Front-Runners Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders Beat Back Attacks During Debate

Global  

Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and experience, hoping to sow doubts about whether they could defeat President Donald Trump.
