NH Democratic debate: Who won? Who lost?

The performances Friday night may not have moved the needle significantly for any one candidate, but Democratic strategist Mary Ann Marsh says it did make clear that the candidates have painted a target on Pete Buttigieg's back.
AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from the Democratic debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Democratic presidential candidates sparred Friday night in a wide-ranging...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaJerusalem Post


Trump 'a symptom of a disease' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



How Philadelphia Playing Major Role In Campaign 2020

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:26Published

Democrats Clash In Final Debate Before NH Primary

Democratic presidential candidates clashed in the final debate before the New Hampshire Primary. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:06Published

