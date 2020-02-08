Victory claimed by all in the spin room at the Democratic debate

With Democratic presidential candidates fighting to stay in the race ahead of the New Hampshire primary to choose who will face President Donald Trump in November, rivals debating on Friday (February 7) each talked themselves up following a heated debate.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg--the top finishers in Iowa's first nominating contest, faced criticism from rivals who said they did not have what it takes to beat Trump.

Buttigieg--who served two terms as mayor of South Bend, a city with a population of 100,000, said the Washington insider experience of some of his rivals was no longer what was needed.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETE BUTTIGIEG SAYING: "It's actually about making our lives better; not moving some ideological needle in Washington but actually getting results.

We've got a historic American majority, even in more conservative areas, that wants to see the changes that I've been talking about: on everything from climate change and gun violence to the economy and taxes.

Our responsibility is to energize and galvanize that majority now to get things done." Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren continued pressing the closing argument she made in Iowa, arguing that she is uniquely positioned to unify the various factions within the Democratic Party.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN SAYING: Our democracy is on the line.

So, for me, it's about how we're going to pull this party together because that's step number one in beating Donald Trump." Voters in New Hampshire will have the final word on Tuesday (February 11) in a race that, so far, has Sanders and Buttigieg in a tight race.