Duncan Smith concerned over Huawei role in UK's 5G network

Iain Duncan Smith is one of a group of senior Conservatives to have written to Tory MPs expressing concern over the government's decision to allow Chinese tech company Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network.

The former shadow defence secretary said Huawei "pose a threat" because China is "at cyberwar with us".

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn