Sidibe's missing sock riles Ancelotti now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:04s - Published Sidibe's missing sock riles Ancelotti Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was less than impressed when he called on substitute Djibril Sidibe during the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace only to discover the player was wearing only one sock. 0

