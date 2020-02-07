Global  

Jane Fonda Leads Hundreds In LA’s First-Ever ‘Fire Drill Friday’ Climate Change Protest

Jane Fonda Leads Hundreds In LA’s First-Ever ‘Fire Drill Friday’ Climate Change Protest

Jane Fonda Leads Hundreds In LA’s First-Ever ‘Fire Drill Friday’ Climate Change Protest

Activists and celebrities joined actress Jane Fonda for the first ever “Fire Drill Friday” event in downtown Los Angeles, a peaceful protest against global warming.

Amy Johnson reports.
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Take Part in Jane Fonda's LA Climate Change Protest

The first Fire Drill Friday rally staged outside Washington, D.C. also sees the attendance of Kate...
AceShowbiz - Published


Why I protest for climate justice | Jane Fonda [Video]Why I protest for climate justice | Jane Fonda

At age 81, actor and activist Jane Fonda is putting herself on the line for the planet -- literally. In a video interview with TEDWomen curator Pat Mitchell, Fonda speaks about getting arrested..

Credit: TED     Duration: 14:15Published

Jane Fonda Brings Her 'Fire Drill Friday' Protest To LA [Video]Jane Fonda Brings Her 'Fire Drill Friday' Protest To LA

This morning's rally will be at 11 a.m. at Los Angeles City Hall. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

