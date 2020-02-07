Jane Fonda Leads Hundreds In LA’s First-Ever ‘Fire Drill Friday’ Climate Change Protest 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:14s - Published Jane Fonda Leads Hundreds In LA’s First-Ever ‘Fire Drill Friday’ Climate Change Protest Activists and celebrities joined actress Jane Fonda for the first ever “Fire Drill Friday” event in downtown Los Angeles, a peaceful protest against global warming. Amy Johnson reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Take Part in Jane Fonda's LA Climate Change Protest The first Fire Drill Friday rally staged outside Washington, D.C. also sees the attendance of Kate...

