'We have the momentum in this campaign' -Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expressed confidence Saturday that he can win in New Hampshire following a new poll of New Hampshire Democratic voters show he has the lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana is making his case ahead of next week's primary vote as Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party's next presidential nominating contest, which could help boost one candidate above the pack after a vote counting debacle in Iowa.

"We can feel the wind in our back.

I feel like there is a system sweeping into the region coming out of good win in the Midwest, which we are very excited about," Buttigieg told supporters during a campaign stop in Peterborough, New Hampshire.




