Princess Beatrice's Wedding To Bring Another Change To British Royal Family Life

Princess Beatrice is engaged to wed property tycoon and single dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May.

According to Business Insider, royal experts say the marriage will change the dynamic of the royal family.

It's not clear how involved Mozzi's two-year-old son, Wolfie, will be with the other royals after the wedding.

That's because Wolfie will be at least partially raised in the British royal family.

The wedding is likely to carry historical significance as the last high-profile royal wedding for several years.

Quite possibly, it could be the last attended by the Queen and Prince Philip.