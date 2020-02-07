Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Princess Beatrice's Wedding To Bring Another Change To British Royal Family Life

Princess Beatrice's Wedding To Bring Another Change To British Royal Family Life

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Princess Beatrice's Wedding To Bring Another Change To British Royal Family Life

Princess Beatrice's Wedding To Bring Another Change To British Royal Family Life

Princess Beatrice is engaged to wed property tycoon and single dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May.

According to Business Insider, royal experts say the marriage will change the dynamic of the royal family.

It's not clear how involved Mozzi's two-year-old son, Wolfie, will be with the other royals after the wedding.

That's because Wolfie will be at least partially raised in the British royal family.

The wedding is likely to carry historical significance as the last high-profile royal wedding for several years.

Quite possibly, it could be the last attended by the Queen and Prince Philip.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

megpricejourno

Megan Price RT @UOGParklife: Megan and Jess bring you the noon breaking news headlines. Featuring follow ups on coronavirus, Donald Trumps furious exch… 1 day ago

UOGParklife

UOGParklife Megan and Jess bring you the noon breaking news headlines. Featuring follow ups on coronavirus, Donald Trumps furio… https://t.co/WEh38G6a0E 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May [Video]Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May

Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May The royal and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to walk down the aisle at the The Chapel Royal, the same venue where Beatrice's cousin Prince..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published

When and Where Princess Beatrice Will Get Married [Video]When and Where Princess Beatrice Will Get Married

Royal fans have something to look forward to, a royal wedding! Buckingham Palace has announced the details of Princess Beatrice’s upcoming nuptials. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.