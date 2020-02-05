Global  

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators, 02/08/2020
Senators take on the Jets on 4-game losing streak

Ottawa looks to stop its four-game losing streak when the Senators take on Winnipeg
FOX Sports - Published


vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Patrik Laine scored three power-play goals for his eighth NHL hat trick to lift the Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Senato… 4 minutes ago

TuxshedoMask

Malaise...the other other white meat RT @hockeyfights: Brady Tkachuk vs Blake Wheeler from the Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets game on Feb 8, 2020 https://t.co/Zsu8j1YCrd 6 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Patrik Laine scored three power-play goals for his eighth NHL hat trick to lift the Jets to a 5-2 victory against t… https://t.co/Yrq2zNXlbY 9 minutes ago

GMcCorrister

GM #23 Winnipeg Jets Win 5-2 Today & Beat The Ottawa Senators 9 minutes ago

hoqueifanatico

Fanático por Hóquei Final: Ottawa Senators 2-5 Winnipeg Jets #BrasilTemNHL 12 minutes ago

agonisti

Agonisti RT @hockeystatcards: #NHL GameScore Card for Ottawa Senators @ Winnipeg Jets on 2020-02-08: LINK: https://t.co/HfOmJ15mNX #GoSensGo #GoJe… 16 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Ottawa Senators 2-5 Winnipeg Jets #GoJetsGo https://t.co/2xvWZIJIab 20 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Ottawa Senators @ Winnipeg Jets on 2020-02-08: LINK: https://t.co/HfOmJ15mNX #GoSensGo… https://t.co/Uzd2eakxEH 21 minutes ago


Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights [Video]Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche, 02/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights [Video]Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators, 02/04/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

