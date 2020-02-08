Global  

Locals rush to donate blood for survivors of Thailand shopping mall shooting

Locals rush to donate blood for survivors of Thailand shopping mall shooting

Locals rush to donate blood for survivors of Thailand shopping mall shooting

Kind locals flock to a hospital in Thailand to donate blood for survivors of a mass shooting in the country.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand, just before 6pm local time on February 8.

More than 20 injured people were taken to the hospital after gunman Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma began the rampage.

Three seriously injured victims were flown by helicopter to Bangkok for emergency treatment.

The country's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is seen in a green top visiting the medics and patients.

Other locals flocked to the hospital to donate blood to treat the victims. Meanwhile, armed police are surround the Terminal 21 shopping mall where the shooter has taken hostages.
Gunfire Erupts From Thai Mall Where Mass Shooter Is Hiding From The Law

Several bursts of automatic gunfire were heard early on Sunday in northeastern Thailand. That's where police said a soldier was holed up after killing at least 20 people. Security forces stormed into a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage

A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

