Locals rush to donate blood for survivors of Thailand shopping mall shooting

Kind locals flock to a hospital in Thailand to donate blood for survivors of a mass shooting in the country.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand, just before 6pm local time on February 8.

More than 20 injured people were taken to the hospital after gunman Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma began the rampage.

Three seriously injured victims were flown by helicopter to Bangkok for emergency treatment.

The country's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is seen in a green top visiting the medics and patients.

Other locals flocked to the hospital to donate blood to treat the victims. Meanwhile, armed police are surround the Terminal 21 shopping mall where the shooter has taken hostages.