Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Condemning Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King On His Behalf

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Condemning Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King On His Behalf

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Condemning Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King On His Behalf

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, PA – Snoop Dogg made it abundantly clear how he felt about Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King earlier this week.

On Thursday (February 6), Uncle Snoop blasted the two media heavyweights for appearing to consistently go after famous black men while defending powerful white men.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg for Supporting Him With a Rare Social Media Post

Bill Cosby is reaching out to Snoop Dogg. The 82-year-old convicted sex offender wrote a message to...
Just Jared

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg for Calling Out Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Interview Question

Bill Cosby, who is currently serving a prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea...
Billboard.com


Oprah Says Gayle King "Not Doing Well" After Kobe Backlash

On Friday, CBS News claimed that broadcaster Gayle King was absent from CBS This Morning due to a "long-standing commitment out of town." But some believe it is because of the backlash that the co-host..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36

Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News

Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for going after Gayle King, Nicki Minaj is saying, "Yikes" with her new song and Meghan Trainor covers Harry Style's "Adore You." These are the top stories in music for..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:15

