Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban

Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban

Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban

President Donald Trump and Gov.

Andrew Cuomo are battling over the federal government's ban preventing New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Travelers programs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York State To Sue Federal Government Over Global Entry [Video]New York State To Sue Federal Government Over Global Entry

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State plans to sue the federal government over its decision to ban New York residents from renewing or enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:04Published

Lawmakers Across U.S. Weigh in After DHS Bans New Yorkers From Global Entry [Video]Lawmakers Across U.S. Weigh in After DHS Bans New Yorkers From Global Entry

As the Department of Homeland Security revokes the option of enrolling in travel-expediting programs like Global Entry, some lawmakers looked at the move as retaliation against New York for

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.