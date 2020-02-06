Protesters claim Hollywood as a whole has not taken an "acceptable stance" on climate change.



Tweets about this Civil Rights News “The Hollywood sign is an iconic symbol of glamour and film history,” the group Extinction Rebellion Youth, said. “… https://t.co/phU6EgeKvK 19 minutes ago H Nelson Tracey Climate Change Activists Take Entertainment Industry To Task At Hollywood Sign Protest @CBSLA / @XRebellionLA https://t.co/FKrOHfcDzN 45 minutes ago Matt RT @CBSLA: Environmental activists criticize entertainment industry's approach to climate change at Hollywood sign protest https://t.co/XQj… 1 hour ago SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Climate Change Activists Take Entertainment Industry To Task At Hollywood Sign Protest: CBS2 https://t.co/fsqN3Wts40… 1 hour ago EcoInternet Climate Change Activists Take Entertainment Industry To Task At Hollywood Sign Protest: CBS2… https://t.co/uSeIZuqKVL 2 hours ago CBS Los Angeles Environmental activists criticize entertainment industry's approach to climate change at Hollywood sign protest https://t.co/XQjihlqnFi 2 hours ago Democracy Watch News RT @OPB: Hundreds of people flocked to the #Oregon Capitol in Salem yesterday to voice their opposition to proposed cap-and-trade legislati… 4 hours ago Platipotter @Halalcoholism Is this another "Misplaced Centrism" take? Because it's remarking about how global climate change im… https://t.co/JbVrsv2c3O 15 hours ago