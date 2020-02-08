City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:49s - Published City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Amid the coronavirus outbreak, New York City officials are reminding the public that it's safe to head to Chinatown.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan: New York Times A U.S. citizen suffering from the new coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what...

Reuters - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this