City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, New York City officials are reminding the public that it's safe to head to Chinatown.
