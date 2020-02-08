The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her acclaimed film, ahead of hotly tipped favourite Uncut Gems. Based on Wang’s own experience, The Farewell stars Awkwafina as an American-Chinese writer visiting her dying Nai Nai, or grandmother, who is unaware she has months to live.

Taking to the stage, Wang, who was among the female directors snubbed at the Oscars, said women did not need encouragement to make films, just opportunity.