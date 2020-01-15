Ind vs NZ We hoped of winning by taking match to the end says Saini on 2nd ODI loss

Sandeep Kini @ShravanGR Parasite was a good twist like Olivia Colman winning last year. Hoped it would win but didn't see that coming. 32 minutes ago

SWAMPTHING Not the bounceback I had hoped for, but a winning day nonetheless; 5-3 +1.7u. 41 minutes ago

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @browp20: @matthewamiller Trump’s view, success is everything. Put simply, winning is equated with good, and losers are equated with bad… 1 hour ago

Boice with CNBLUE 💙 RT @ellieperla: By winning BEST PICTURE at the Oscars PARASITE has become the first non-English film to do so. I secretly hoped that Korean… 1 hour ago

Barrie L RT @gus1955: During the run up to #GeneralElection 2019 @BorisJohnson #BorisTheLiar told #waspiwomen / #50sWomen that hoped to help them o… 1 hour ago

Toon @nostalgiababeyy Damn someone's salty :P I wasn't quite happy with some of the winners as I hoped Todd Phillips wou… https://t.co/EYvq7HhNrG 2 hours ago

Mr X Bets @IStojchevski90 I hoped that was the case 🙂 Thank you for the message. Personally feel its just as important to pos… https://t.co/C1yl3XOfV5 2 hours ago