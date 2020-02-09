Global  

Storm Ciara batters the UK

Storm Ciara batters the UK

Storm Ciara batters the UK

Weather warnings have been issued across the country amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Man flights have been cancelled and rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced timetables and speed restrictions on Sunday.
In Pictures: Storm Ciara batters UK

Storm Ciara has swept across the UK, with heavy rain and severe gales disrupting travel.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


Riders in the storm: Dutch cyclists brave Storm Ciara

NEELTJE JANS, Netherlands (AP) — Call them riders in the storm. While much of northern Europe...
Seattle Times - Published


Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain [Video]Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

STORM CIARA: Flood siren sounds in Yorkshire town [Video]STORM CIARA: Flood siren sounds in Yorkshire town

A flood siren rang out in the Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge on Sunday (February 9th) as torrents of water from Storm Ciara flowed through the streets.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:19Published

