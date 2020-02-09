Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales

Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales

Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales

Huge waves crash against the sea wall and promenade in Aberystwyth on Sunday (February 9th).

This footage was filmed in full HD slow motion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales

Huge waves crash against the sea wall and promenade in Aberystwyth on Sunday (February 9th).

This footage was filmed in full HD slow motion.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.