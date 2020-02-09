Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales Huge waves crash against the sea wall and promenade in Aberystwyth on Sunday (February 9th). This footage was filmed in full HD slow motion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Beautiful slow motion footage shows Storm Ciara battering North Wales Huge waves crash against the sea wall and promenade in Aberystwyth on Sunday (February 9th). This footage was filmed in full HD slow motion.





You Might Like

Tweets about this